Benji Marshall to line up for West Tigers days after death of grandfather

AAP
Wests Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall will play one of the most emotional matches of his NRL career on Friday after the death of his grandfather in New Zealand.

Marshall was granted personal leave this week to say his farewell in his home country, but has been declared a certain starter to take on Newcastle.

"He missed the one session which is not unusual for Benji anyway. He was back for our main session yesterday," Cleary said on Thursday.

Marshall, who will head back across the ditch after the match for the funeral on Saturday, considered his grandfather his number one fan.

Cleary said it was important Marshall was given the chance to be with his family, adding the 33-year-old was in good spirits upon his return with the playing group.

"I think he's alright. It was good for him to get the opportunity to go back and say his farewell. We had a good chat yesterday and he seemed his bright self," Cleary said.

Marshall's long-term future remains undecided as he and fellow Tigers veteran Robbie Farah weigh up whether to stave off retirement for another season.

Cleary said there was value in having both players kick on in 2019.

"I'd love them to play next year. Benj and Robbie have had such long, distinguished careers. Certainly at this club, what they've done has been enormous," he said.

"And they're still playing well.

"But it's one of those things where it's just that time in their careers where they've got to be sure that they want to go around and we've got to be able to make it work as well."

Cleary will lean on both when they hope to keep their finals dream alive with a win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.

The ninth-placed Tigers, who blew a chance to beat Canterbury last week, are four points behind the eighth-placed Warriors with just five games remaining in the season.

"That's what you want from your senior players and guys with leadership - we all need that. Those guys hurt probably more than the younger guys on nights like last week," Cleary said.

The Knights missed their shot at three consecutive wins for the first time this year when they lost to North Queensland last week, but get Connor Watson back from injury.

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem. Source: Photosport
'I look to her for advice' - Warriors rookie Isaiah Papali'i stoked to have mum playing at same NRL club

Warriors

Some parents like to live out their dreams through their children's sporting prowess but Lorina Papali'i is taking a different approach.

At the age of 41, the mother of second-rower Isaiah Papali'i has been selected to represent the Warriors in the inaugural NRL women's premiership.

Both mother and son can now call the Warriors home with 19-year-old Isaiah playing for the men's team in the NRL.

Lorina has held an office job and dabbled in cross-fit since retiring eight years ago, well after her decade-long Kiwi Ferns career had ended.

However, the lure of the Warriors was too strong for Lorina who is a second- rower like her son.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS

She'd have loved the chance for regular club action in her prime.

"I have one life, one opportunity and feel it's now or never," she told journalists.

"My goal has been hard work this year but I felt like I was hit by a bus.

"Isaiah's proud and that's what gives me the energy to get up each day, to make him proud."

Isaiah described his mother's career switch as surreal.

He wasn't surprised she'd made the cut, having long admired her determination and work ethic.

"I grew up watching her. She was my trainer back when I was young," he said.

"I tried to give her some tips but she's pretty much done it all. I look to her for advice now and then."

Isaiah, who still lives under mum's roof, said the prospect of car-pooling on match day was now on the table.

The 41-year-old has been named in the Warriors squad to play in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership. Source: 1 NEWS
Warriors star Adam Blair concedes he needs to change as he returns from latest suspension

Adam Blair concedes he's playing too close to the edge and has vowed to shed a dirty player tag by toning down his tackle technique.

Blair returns from his second suspension of the season for Saturday's pivotal match against St George Illawarra in Wollongong, a regular graveyard for the Auckland outfit.

The eighth-placed Warriors are boosted by the return from injury of three experienced forwards - Issac Luke and Tohu Harris from injury and Blair from his one-week ban for dangerous contact.

The 32-year-old's blindside hit on Melbourne Storm counterpart Kenny Bromwich after he had passed the ball continued an ugly trend.

Blair was labelled a "coward" by commentator Andrew Johns following a similar incident last year when he took out Storm halfback Cooper Cronk while playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

In just his third game for the Warriors, against Canberra in March, Blair was sin-binned and charged after taking out Aidan Sezer.

Widely derided for a cheap shot, he also copped a rebuke from coach Stephen Kearney over his technique.

Blair said the latest incident delivered a message he can't ignore.

"It frustrates me because the things that have kept me on the sideline are avoidable and I'm aware of those things," Blair said.

"Me being out doesn't help the situation - the group's young enough as it is. A bit of leadership from me goes missing when I'm not playing."

Blair's presence was missed as the listless Warriors succumbed 36-12 by the Gold Coast in Robina, leaving their play-off hopes in some doubt.

The 283-game veteran has vowed to continue pressuring playmakers and kickers against the fourth-placed Dragons but he'll be realistic about what he can get away with.

"The team needs people to do those things for the team - you know, not let people come to the line and play.

"It's more about having a better selection. Maybe I just need to check myself before I do something like that again."

Adam Blair. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Tuesday 3 July 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Adam Blair. Source: Photosport
