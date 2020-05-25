Benji Marshall laughs off retirement talk ahead of NRL return

It wouldn't be an NRL season launch without speculation over the playing future of Kiwis and Wests Tigers great Benji Marshall, with that tradition carrying on today.

At the age of 35, Marshall is preparing for the resumption of the 2020 NRL season with Wests - his 18th in first grade across stints with the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Brisbane Broncos.

Fronting media on Zoom this afternoon, Marshall was naturally quizzed once again about the future of playing on into 2021.

"I haven't even got through playing one week yet," Marshall joked.

"I suppose for me, my main priority is getting through 18 weeks in a row. If I can get through 18 weeks in a row, I'll assess it after that.