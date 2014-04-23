TODAY |

Benji Marshall, Kieran Foran named in final Kiwis squad to face Tonga

AAP
More From
League
Kiwis

Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran are still in line for a return to New Zealand Test duty after being included in a trimmed-down Kiwis squad to prepare to play Tonga.

The veteran halves are in a 19-strong group announced by coach Michael Maguire, with regular five-eighth Kodi Nikorima having been ruled out of contention by the Warriors.

Maguire confirmed Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will retain the captaincy, even though a shift to the wing or centres looms following the return to availability of star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who missed all of last year's five Tests.

Veteran hooker Issac Luke is in the group of eight players cut from the 27-man group unveiled midweek ahead of Saturday's clash in Auckland.

Luke won a premiership with Maguire at Souths but the coach has shunned sentiment, leaving Brandon Smith as his only starting hooker option.

The halves represent an intriguing dilemma for Maguire, who fielded Shaun Johnson and Nikorima through most of last year.

Johnson has just returned from a hamstring injury at Cronulla and, if picked, will link with one of either Marshall or Foran, who have both starred previously for the Kiwis and played more than 20 Tests each.

Former skipper Marshall, 34, hasn't played a Test since 2012, having been unwanted by previous coaches Stephen Kearney and David Kidwell despite consistently expressing a desire to wear the black jersey again.

Bulldogs star Foran has played one Test in the last four years, his prospects not aided by off-field problems.

Three uncapped candidates are Cronulla second-rower Briton Nikora, Melbourne fullback Jahrome Hughes and Sydney Roosters forward Zane Tetevano, who was named for last year's tour of England but was later ruled out with injury.

The three backs omitted by Maguire on Sunday are Jamayne Isaako, Jordan Rapana and Nikorima. Brisbane winger Isaako was subsequently confirmed in the Samoa team to face Papua New Guinea in Sydney on Saturday.

The forwards to miss the cut are Luke, Joseph Tapine, Isaiah Papali'i, Martin Taupau and the uncapped Aganatius Paasi.

Manly prop Taupau announced an allegiance switch to Samoa midweek while the NZ Rugby League said Canberra had made both Rapana and Tapine unavailable for selection.

KIWIS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jahrome Hughes, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Ken Maumalo, Esan Marsters, Joseph Manu, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall, James Fisher-Harrs, Zane Tetevano, Isaac Liu, Briton Nikora, Kenny Bromwich, Leeson Ah Mau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jesse Bromwich, Brandon Smith.

Benji Marshall in action for the Kiwis during the 2012 ANZAC Test at Eden Park. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
2
A second placed tournament finish was enough for the Kiwis in France.
Black Ferns Sevens claim World Series title, defeated in Biarritz final
3
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
4
Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
5
The Hurricanes’ captain raved over Savea's display against the Chiefs.
All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones hails 'world class' Ardie Savea
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Mitchell Pearce (NSW) State of Origin / NSW vs QLD Game 2 NRL - 2015 National Rugby League MCG Melbourne Victoria Wednesday 17 June 2015 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

Mitchell Pearce, Payne Haas ruled out of Origin for NSW
00:15
Penrith snatched a 19-18 victory thanks to Maloney's boot.

James Maloney puts Origin selectors on notice with match winning field goal against Rabbitohs
Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.

Roosters backing Latrell Mitchell after State of Origin shocker
Adam Blair against the Titans

'He lives on the edge' - Stephen Kearney defends Adam Blair's brain explosion against Titans