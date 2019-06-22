TODAY |

Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return

Kiwis halfback Benji Marshall fought back tears on his return to the New Zealand side, overcome with emotion during his country's national anthem.

Having not played for the Kiwis since 2012, Marshall's recall has been a fairytale comeback to the national side, with his form for the Wests Tigers irresistible for Michael Maguire.

The 34-year old was visibly fighting back tears during 'God Defend New Zealand' before coming out and leading the Kiwis' haka in response to the Tongan sipi tau.

The former Warriors halfback was on song for the Kiwis. Source: SKY

Marshall's efforts on the field would prove monumental for the Kiwis too, setting up halves partner Shaun Johnson twice, as New Zealand powered their way to a comfortable 34-14 victory.

Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart. Source: SKY
