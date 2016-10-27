 

Benji Marshall to debut in Broncos colours at NRL Nines

Benji Marshall will make his Brisbane debut at this weekend's Auckland Nines.

A starstruck Nikorima will likely compete against Benji Marshall for a bench spot at the Broncos next year.

Controversial flyer James Roberts also features in a star-studded Broncos squad.

Roberts was picked after the NRL integrity unit last week determined it would take no action against the speedster following allegations he assaulted a female Gold Coast nightclub patron earlier this month.

They announced the verdict after they were unable to gain access to nightclub footage of the alleged incident.

But they kept the matter open "in case any further evidence becomes available".

The Nines squad also features captaincy frontrunner Darius Boyd, half Anthony Milford, hooker Andrew McCullough and Queensland winger Corey Oates.

As well as former New Zealand skipper Marshall, the Broncos have selected internationals Jordan Kahu, Adam Blair and Matt Gillett.

The 18-man squad also features youngsters rewarded for a fine pre-season - Jonus Pearson, Jaydn Su'A, Frank Molo, Alex Barr, Gerome Burns, Mitch Cronin, Sam Lavea, Matiu Love-Henry and Gehamat Shibasaki.

Broncos' Nines squad: Alex Barr, Adam Blair, Darius Boyd, Gerome Burns, Mitch Cronin, Matt Gillett, Jordan Kahu, Sam Lavea, Matiu Love-Henry, Benji Marshall, Andrew McCullough, Anthony Milford, Francis Molo, Corey Oates, Jonus Pearson, James Roberts, Gehamat Shibasaki, Jaydn Su'A.

