Benji Marshall celebrates Kiwis recall with game-winning field goal against Cowboys

The Wests Tigers have won ugly in Townsville beating the North Queensland Tigers 27-26 In extra time thanks to a 73rd-minute penalty try to winger Michael Chee- Kam and a field goal to the evergreen Benji Marshall.



Chee-Kam was in the process of putting down the ball when he was caught across the head by Cowboys fullback Jordan Kahu which knocked the ball free.



The incident was sent up as a no-try by the on field referee's but upon closer inspection the bunker reversed the decision to give the Tigers the lead.



But after a Cowboys penalty goal equalled the scores, it was five-eighth Marshall who won the match, potting over a field goal in extra time.



Cowboys Coach Paul Green was furious with the controversial penalty try ruling.



"There is no way you can say that was a penalty try there is no way you can guarantee he will score that," he said.



His counterpart Michael McGuire predictably had a different view.



"That's their job to decide. We were lucky tonight we haven't had many of those go our way so it was nice to get one."



North Queensland had fought out of a 18-0 hole unable to stop an avalanche of Tigers tries in the early stages; Second-rower Chee-Kam, Ryan Matterson and David Nofoaluma all scoring early to make up for their scoreless night against Canberra the week before.



But a fortuitous run of events would turn the match the way of the Cowboys when Kyle Feldt, Javid Bowen and Michael Morgan all scored thanks to poor Tigers errors.



Their comeback took full flight in the 68th minute when Morgan threw a marvellous cut out ball for Feldt's second to take the lead for the first time in the match.



But after Chee-Kam's controversial second score and a frantic period of extra- time where the Tigers had three attempts at Marshall's winner the home side were left with nothing.



It could get even worse for North Queensland with representative forward Coen Hess unable to return to the field after he was left clutching at his knee early in the second half.



Both sides have next weekend off; the Tigers will take on Souths on June 27 while the Cowboys will be away to the Dragons on the 28th.