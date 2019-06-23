Benji Marshall caps perfect week after Kiwis return

If he never plays another Test for New Zealand, Benji Marshall will remember his final week with the Kiwis as perfect.



Nothing was more important for the 34-year-old than registering victory over Tonga, something the hosts achieved with a stylish 34-14 performance at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.



All the other aspects of the week completed the picture for the former captain, whose recall after seven years in the international wilderness dominated the leadup.



The emotions that bubbled when presented with his jersey earlier in the week reappeared during the pre-game national anthem but the gushing tears weren't something he would ever regret.



"I think it's all good to not have to hold them back," he said.



"It's not an embarrassing thing, it's just emotion and passion.



"I knew I missed the jersey but I didn't understand how much it meant to me until this week and that moment.



"When we stopped singing, a few of the boys said 'we've got you, we've got you koro (grandfather)'."



Marshall was motivated to play for his own grandfather, who died last year, and in front of his wife Zoe and one-year-old son Fox, who he thought would never witness him representing the Kiwis again.



He was overwhelmed by support throughout the week and inspired by the improved level of professionalism the Kiwis have reached under his Wests Tigers NRL coach Michael Maguire.



While he would dearly love to lock horns with Australia in Wollongong in October, followed by twin Tests against Great Britain, Marshall accepted Maguire has quality playmakers at his disposal to link with Shaun Johnson.



Kodi Nikorima's injury opened the door for Marshall's return while Kieran Foran made the 19-man cut and has age on his side at 28.



Maguire said all contenders had the remainder of the NRL season to push their cause and believed Marshall had it in him to maintain his mature form of 2019.

