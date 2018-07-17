Benji Marshall backing Robbie Farah to extend his NRL career at the Wests Tigers

Benji Marshall knows a thing or two about turning back the clock.

Robbie Farah. Source: Getty

And he says there's no reason why Wests Tigers teammate Robbie Farah can't continue to do so into the 2019 NRL season.

The evergreen veterans are weighing up their futures after proving age is no obstacle in their return to Concord this season.

Marshall, 33, said he is unlikely to address his contract until after the season while Farah, 34, signed a six-month deal after being granted a mid-season release by South Sydney.

The duo, the remnants of the Tigers' 2005 grand final-winning side, have relished renewing their combination since Farah's return to the joint venture last month.

They showcased their intimate understanding of each other's games as they prised open St George Illawarra's defence in their shock win on Sunday - their first match together since 2013.

"We're both slower but I think between the ears, a bit quicker," Tigers playmaker Marshall said.

"On the weekend, we looked at each other and he said 'you're a bit less erratic and a bit more grown up' and I looked at him and said 'you're a bit smarter too'.

"Things have changed but the one thing that's remained the same is we know how each other plays."

Farah turned in his best performance in years against the Dragons and made a convincing case for Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe and coach Ivan Cleary to offer the crafty No.9 a new deal.

Whether he plays on into a 17th season will depend on how his body handles the rigours of week-in and week-out first-grade football but Marshall was convinced Farah still had what it takes.

"You'd have to ask Robbie but judging by the way he's playing, I feel like with the same energy and him enjoying his footy and him being back at the Tigers, the way he can play, I feel like he can (play on)," Marshall said.

Farah was forced out of Concord at the end of 2016 following a public feud with then coach Jason Taylor, only to return after a year-and-a-half at the Rabbitohs.

The former NSW rake has acquired a reputation in some circles as a polarising and difficult figure however Marshall said he'd copped a bad rap.

"If anything I think people probably confuse 'difficult' with him wanting to be a winner, wanting to do whatever it takes to win," Marshall said.