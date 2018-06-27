Benji Marshall and adorable baby son Fox welcome back Robbie Farah to Wests Tigers

Former Kiwis playmaker Benji Marshall has endorsed the return Robbie Farah to the Wests Tigers NRL club saying, "he deserves the opportunity".

Marshall lay beside his son Fox and praised his return, following his bitter exit almost two years ago.

"Can't tell you how excited we are, you are? I am that the news that one of my good friends Robbie Farah is back at the Tigers," said Marshall.

"I really believe he deserves the opportunity to finish his career at the club where it all started and finish his career in first grade."

Farah was dropped to reserve grade from then Tigers coach Jason Taylor which forced Farah to switch clubs to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last year.

"He is too good of a player to be playing reserve grade.

"Obviously on the field I think he can add a lot to us in making a run to the semi-finals, watched him have his first training run the other day with the team and he really fit in nicely."

Benji Marshall of the Tigers is congratulated by his team mate Robbie Farah after scoring a try during round one of the 2011 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

Both Farah and Marshall were part of the 2005 Wests Tigers NRL premiership-winning side.