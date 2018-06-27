 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Benji Marshall and adorable baby son Fox welcome back Robbie Farah to Wests Tigers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Kiwis playmaker Benji Marshall has endorsed the return Robbie Farah to the Wests Tigers NRL club saying, "he deserves the opportunity".

Farah has left the Rabbitohs and is set to suit up for the Tigers this Sunday against the Titans.
Source: 20 Four Sports

Marshall lay beside his son Fox and praised his return, following his bitter exit almost two years ago.

"Can't tell you how excited we are, you are? I am that the news that one of my good friends Robbie Farah is back at the Tigers," said Marshall.

"I really believe he deserves the opportunity to finish his career at the club where it all started and finish his career in first grade."

Farah was dropped to reserve grade from then Tigers coach Jason Taylor which forced Farah to switch clubs to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last year.

"He is too good of a player to be playing reserve grade.

"Obviously on the field I think he can add a lot to us in making a run to the semi-finals, watched him have his first training run the other day with the team and he really fit in nicely."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Benji Marshall of the Tigers is congratulated by his team mate Robbie Farah after scoring a try during round one of an NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on March 14, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Benji Marshall of the Tigers is congratulated by his team mate Robbie Farah after scoring a try during round one of the 2011 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Getty

Both Farah and Marshall were part of the 2005 Wests Tigers NRL premiership-winning side.

The Tigers are currently in 10th position in the NRL ladder and are four points outside of the top eight.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

04:18
3
Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach said "the decision yesterday puts a stake in the ground".

'It's fantastic news' - Crusaders boss delighted funding to be fast-tracked for new Christchurch stadium

4

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

5
Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Breakers to face NBA side Phoenix Suns in cross-league pre-season clash

00:28
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

The former Argentina captain had to be attended to by paramedics in Argentina's 2-1 win in Saint Petersburg.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 