 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Benji Marshall 'always wanted to come back' ahead of Tigers homecoming

share

Source:

AAP

Benji Marshall has brushed off retirement talk as he revealed he was twice knocked back by the Wests Tigers before being granted a fairytale return for the 2018 NRL season.

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Source: Photosport

Four years since his unceremonious exit from Concord, the veteran playmaker's career has come full circle and the 32-year-old has begun his pre-season preparation with the Tigers.

There are few more players closely associated with the joint venture and he said he felt like he was "home" as soon as he walked back in the door.

The 2005 premiership tattoo on his left bicep is proof that his love never wavered, even after requesting a release to rugby union in 2013 after club management backtracked on a previously agreed upon contract upgrade.

Marshall said that he twice attempted to return to the Tigers - following his stint with the Auckland Blues in 2014 and after his two-and-a-half season tenure at St George Illawarra in 2016 - but was declined.

"Half the reason that I rang Ivan to come back was because I've always had the feeling I wanted to come back, I've just never had the opportunity," Marshall said.

"When I came back from union, I tried to come back and they shut that down pretty quick. I tried again after the Dragons and it got shut down again.

"When I was thinking about what I was going to do after the Broncos I thought 'you know what, I'm just going to ring (coach) Ivan (Cleary) and just try to make it happen'. It wasn't a real possibility until I made that call."

Marshall has been given few guarantees by Cleary and shapes as a likely bench utility, a position he filled at the Broncos.

"The role that I played at Brisbane - the goal was to be in the top 17," he said.

"I got to reach that, especially towards the back end of the year last year. I thought I contributed a lot."

Asked if he was considering retirement at the conclusion of his one-year contract with the Tigers, Marshall said he hadn't contemplated it.

"I don't know mate. I haven't really thought about it to be honest," Marshall said.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:47
5
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 