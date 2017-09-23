 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

League


Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

share

Source:

SKY

Brisbane's gamble playing skipper Darius Boyd and Corey Oates has failed to pay dividends with the duo off the pace in their 30-0 NRL preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!
Source: SKY

Fullback Boyd looked injured from the opening whistle at AAMI Park, with his hamstring obviously restricting his movement.

Boyd missed the Broncos' previous two games with the injury and, coupled with the loss of his grandmother this week, looked burdened through the match.

"His hamstring is shot," former Test great Andrew Johns said on the Nine Network's commentary.

"It affects how Brisbane attack."

Boyd was replaced just 12 minutes into the second half, with Benji Marshall coming on at halfback and Kodi Nikorima shifting to fullback, with the Broncos' attack immediately more threatening.

Winger Oates was backing up after he was knocked out in a sickening on-field collision during his team's semi-final win over Penrith last week.

Brisbane were adamant he passed all medical tests to be fit for the sudden-death encounter.

Oates missed a key opportunity to give his side the lead early in the first half when his opposite Suliasi Vunivalu knocked the ball from his hands as he appeared destined to score the game's opening try.

Vunivalu and fellow Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr outplayed Oates and Jordan Kahu, with Addo-Carr scoring a crucial try just a minute before halftime.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

00:29
2
They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!

Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

02:04
3
The WBO heavyweight champ says despite their best efforts, he's as relaxed as ever.

Video: 'Worse than garlic. What's worse than garlic?' - Joseph Parker jokes most worrying thing about Hughie Fury stare-down was his breath

00:29
4
Billy the Kid was at his blitzing best as Melbourne proved too much for Brisbane in the 30-0 win.

Billy Slater's double spearheads second half blowout as Storm surge past Broncos to NRL Grand Final

01:51
5
The British fighter says he's certain he's gotten under the WBO champion's skin.

Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

00:34
Three fire trucks attended a house fire in Brockville, Dunedin, just after midnight this morning in which one person has died.

Watch: Firefighters battle massive Dunedin house fire overnight that claimed one person's life

Three fire trucks were called to the scene of the fire just after midnight in the suburb of Brockville.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 