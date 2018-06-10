TODAY |

Benji back to marshal West Tigers past Knights - 'He's right, ready to go and looking forward to playing'

AAP
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire said there will be no late scratching of Benji Marshall this week, with the veteran playmaker to definitely start against Penrith today.

Marshall was named to return against the Roosters last week but was forced to withdraw due to a tight hamstring.

The 34-year-old has only played three games this NRL season but Maguire hopes Marshall's return alongside halfback Luke Brooks will begin a consistent period in the Wests Tigers' halves.

"He's right and ready to go and he's looking forward to playing," Maguire said.

"It's probably been a bit of a frustrating one for him but he's ready to go. He's done a lot of work in the background so we're looking forward to having him back.

"The cohesion within the team has been a bit of a challenge. Brooksy is really starting to get a hold of his game now, the way he has grown through this period ... I've been really pleased with.

"He's got to keep turning out but to have someone there alongside him for a consistent run will certainly help."

Wests Tigers have the 10th-ranked defence in the competition and Maguire said they'll need to improve that statistic to beat the Panthers.

"How hard the boys work for each other is the key," he said.

"The NRL is getting closer and closer with the way it's being played and it only takes one or two bounces of the ball and all of a sudden you're on the other side of it.

"We've got to make sure we get our defence right this week, that's the big emphasis."

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem. Source: Photosport
