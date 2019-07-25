TODAY |

Ben Matulino weighing up retirement as knee injury keeps ex-Warrior sidelined

Former Warriors and Kiwis prop Ben Matulino may have played his last minutes of rugby league, with NRL.com reporting that the Wests Tigers' front rower is weighing up retirement.

Matulino, 30, hasn't played since round 14 this year, with a knee injury keeping him out of action since last month.

The prop has been unable to train since then, with the NRL's website reporting that medical advice suggests Matulino may never play again.

Matulino is contracted with the Tigers through to the end of next year, understood to be worth over $600,000 per season, with the deal to be paid out in full should he be forced to retire.

Ben Matulino
