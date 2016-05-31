Ben Hunt looking to right the wrongs of his 2015 Grand Final gaffe ahead of his Origin debut

The last time Ben Hunt was on a big stage he produced one of the great NRL grand final howlers.



Ben Hunt of the Broncos shows his disappointment during the 2015 NRL Grand Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Photosport

Not that he had to be reminded.



But the maligned Brisbane halfback says he is confident of stepping up on State of Origin debut next week thanks to lessons learned from his 2015 NRL grand final gaffe.



Queensland raised eyebrows when they overlooked in-form Manly playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans and opted for Hunt as their bench utility for July 12's season decider in Brisbane.



Hunt earned a Queensland debut barely a month after being dropped to reserve grade by Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.



A question mark also remained over Hunt's poise in the big moments after his now infamous knock-on in Brisbane's epic 2015 decider against North Queensland.



History shows moments after Hunt's mistake Johnathan Thurston kicked the match winning golden point field goal to snatch the premiership away from Brisbane.



Hunt admits he has not been allowed to forget that moment since but believed the experience would steel him for Origin III at a packed Suncorp Stadium.



"I am confident. To be honest I think that grand final has really helped me in my career," he said.



"We were inches away from winning that grand final, and obviously everyone knows what happened.



"But I think that will help me in these big games.



"I have played in front of some big crowds and that was probably the biggest, that will just prepare me for what is to come."



Weeks after not being able to crack the Broncos side, Hunt is now preparing for his Origin debut off Queensland's bench.



"It's been a pretty crazy month. The highs and lows of rugby league can really kick in over a such a short time," Hunt laughed.



In just his second game back from reserve grade, Hunt provided a rare Brisbane highlight when he took on the line and steamrolled fullback Billy Slater to score in their last round 30-point NRL loss to Melbourne.



Queensland coach Kevin Walters said the powerhouse try was enough to assure him that the pint-sized playmaker could stand tall in Origin.



"I think that the try that he scored gave an indication of what Ben is capable of given the right surroundings," Walters said of Hunt.



"We like what we see in Ben and he could possibly be the future for the Maroons."



Reminded of the try, Hunt said: "That was probably one of my better ones for a while."



Does he now have bragging rights over new Maroons teammate Slater in Origin camp?

