Ben Hunt disappointed at State of Origin axing

Social media trolls don't bother Ben Hunt.

Ben Hunt passes during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Maroons half Ben Hunt.

Source: Photosport

But the St George Illawarra playmaker admits he has been left devastated by Queensland's decision to deny him a shot at State of Origin redemption as Maroons No.7.

Hunt has been demoted to the bench for July 11's Origin III after his much criticised display as halfback in the Maroons' game two loss - mostly on social media.

Hunt copped plenty of heat from the haters after conceding Origin's first penalty try in 37 years in the 18-14 game two defeat in Sydney.

And he didn't hear the end of his third tackle grubber that went dead with Queensland on the attack, NSW a man down and the game on the line.

But that didn't hurt Hunt.

What did sting was Queensland coach Kevin Walters telling him Manly's polarising Daly Cherry-Evans would be wearing the No.7 jersey in Origin III.

"That was the thing I was disappointed about," Hunt told AAP.

"I believe I can do the job, that's how I felt. After the game I wanted to get another chance to show that I really can do it (halfback).

"I was denied the opportunity to show those people who doubt you that you can do it.

"(But) the social media part of it, I get a hiding on it all the time. I don't mind it - I can wash that away."

Also no stranger to a trolling, Cherry-Evans ended three years in the Origin wilderness - and rumours that he had fallen out with the Maroons - after answering a game three SOS as

Queensland look to avoid their first NSW whitewash since 2000.

Cherry-Evans has made it clear he has no plans to relinquish the Queensland halfback role now that he has finally got another chance at the age of 29.

But Hunt said he had not given up on wearing the Maroons No.7 jersey again.

"No, never. That's the position I like to play and I would like to be there one day. For now I am on the bench and I will do my job," Hunt said.

"But Cherry deserves his chance. Everyone knows he has been playing great footy for Manly and I am good mates with Cherry so I am happy for him.

"He's a good fella. He's come in and he's happy. I have known him for years.

"He's copped a fair bit of flack over the years but we are happy to have him here."

Hunt only got a spot in the Queensland game three side as bench utility because boom youngster Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) broke down.

"Kevvie (Queensland coach Kevin Walters) explained it to me (demotion) and I understand it, I am just going to go out there and do my job," Hunt said.

