 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Ben Barba to make Super League switch after failed Rugby Union stint

share

Source:

AAP

Ben Barba is set for a shock switch to the English Super League less than four months after sensationally quitting the NRL after testing positive for cocaine.

Ben Barba at Cronulla training

Source: Getty

The former Canterbury, Brisbane and Cronulla fullback, who won the Dally M Medal in 2012, is currently serving a 12-match NRL ban after failing a drugs test following the Sharks' Mad Monday grand final celebrations last October.

After accusing the NRL of double standards, Barba left to join Toulon on January 31, where his ban cannot be imposed, but has failed to make an impression with the French rugby giants and has been told he can leave.

Barba attended the Super League magic weekend at Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium, and confirmed he is ready to make the switch to England and a return to the 13-man game.

"My manager is over here to watch the Magic Weekend," Barba told Sky Sports.

"I have a few decisions to make over my future so why not catch up here in the UK at Magic Weekend?

"I can't give away too much at the moment, I'm still with Toulon, I'm here, it's no lie to say I'm here to see a few clubs.

"Maybe in the next few days we'll see where I'm at."

Warrington and St Helens are reportedly leading the race for his signature with Barba's manager Chris Orr speaking to several clubs on a weekend where all 12 teams play in six matches at the same venue.

Related

Sharks star Ben Barba set for 12-match suspension after testing positive for cocaine

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:45
2
Team Parker admit that they are beginning to see the British heavyweight’s weaknesses before a potential unification bout.

'Which of you wants this work first?' - Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua


00:30
3
The world number one kept her cool to finish at -9 in round three at the Kingsmill Championship.

Watch: Lydia Ko nails long range birdie putt for another strong finish

00:30
4
Caitlin Ryan came away with a deserved first placed finish in Portugal.

Video: Kiwi kayaker blitzes field for World Cup gold medal

00:29
5
Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.

Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ