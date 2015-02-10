Ben Barba to make Super League switch after failed Rugby Union stint

Ben Barba is set for a shock switch to the English Super League less than four months after sensationally quitting the NRL after testing positive for cocaine.



Ben Barba at Cronulla training Source: Getty

The former Canterbury, Brisbane and Cronulla fullback, who won the Dally M Medal in 2012, is currently serving a 12-match NRL ban after failing a drugs test following the Sharks' Mad Monday grand final celebrations last October.



After accusing the NRL of double standards, Barba left to join Toulon on January 31, where his ban cannot be imposed, but has failed to make an impression with the French rugby giants and has been told he can leave.



Barba attended the Super League magic weekend at Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium, and confirmed he is ready to make the switch to England and a return to the 13-man game.



"My manager is over here to watch the Magic Weekend," Barba told Sky Sports.



"I have a few decisions to make over my future so why not catch up here in the UK at Magic Weekend?



"I can't give away too much at the moment, I'm still with Toulon, I'm here, it's no lie to say I'm here to see a few clubs.



"Maybe in the next few days we'll see where I'm at."

