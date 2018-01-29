 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After Etene Nanai-Seturo's successful New Zealand Sevens debut in Sydney over the weekend, Warriors CEO Cameron George has criticised New Zealand Rugby.

Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Etene Nanai-Seturo playing for New Zealand sevens

Source: Photosport

Nanai-Seturo, 18, is contracted to the Warriors until the end of next year, although has made his intentions to switch codes to rugby union clear to the Auckland NRL club.

The young talent was picked for the New Zealand side to compete in Sydney last week, much to the ire of the Warriors, with George telling RadioLIVE about his anger towards NZR.

"There has to be respect amongst codes and I believe we are not being shown that right now," George said yesterday.

"There are a number of parties involved in this but at the end of the day, New Zealand Rugby understood the situation of this gentleman and to simply go name him in that squad I believe that was disrespectful."

"He is employed by us so to simply walk out on us and go play a different code it would have been dealt with much easier and in a proper way."

With the dispute showing no signs of abating any time soon, George says that the Warriors could take legal action over the matter.

"This may go down the path of ending up in court to ascertain who's right and who's wrong. That advice is still coming to use and that's all I can say with the legal side of things."

Nanai-Seturo could feature for the New Zealand sevens side again, with the team yet to name their squad for this weekend's Hamilton leg of the World Series.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

2
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

00:15
3
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

00:15
4
The Diamonds crushed New Zealand 67-48 in a walkover in Johannesburg.

Australia credit 'very smart play' after sixth straight win over Silver Ferns

00:15
5
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 