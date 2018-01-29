'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

After Etene Nanai-Seturo's successful New Zealand Sevens debut in Sydney over the weekend, Warriors CEO Cameron George has criticised New Zealand Rugby.

Etene Nanai-Seturo playing for New Zealand sevens Source: Photosport

Nanai-Seturo, 18, is contracted to the Warriors until the end of next year, although has made his intentions to switch codes to rugby union clear to the Auckland NRL club.

The young talent was picked for the New Zealand side to compete in Sydney last week, much to the ire of the Warriors, with George telling RadioLIVE about his anger towards NZR.

"There has to be respect amongst codes and I believe we are not being shown that right now," George said yesterday.

"There are a number of parties involved in this but at the end of the day, New Zealand Rugby understood the situation of this gentleman and to simply go name him in that squad I believe that was disrespectful."

"He is employed by us so to simply walk out on us and go play a different code it would have been dealt with much easier and in a proper way."

With the dispute showing no signs of abating any time soon, George says that the Warriors could take legal action over the matter.

"This may go down the path of ending up in court to ascertain who's right and who's wrong. That advice is still coming to use and that's all I can say with the legal side of things."