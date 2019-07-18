TODAY |

Behind the scenes in the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup team base

Silver Ferns

With the Silver Ferns preparing for tonight's Netball World Cup showdown with trans-Tasman foes Australia, 1 NEWS Sport's Jenny-May Clarkson was given an exclusive behind the scenes look into the team's Liverpool base.

As the Ferns left for training in Liverpool, Jenny-May was given a behind the scenes tour of the team room, where the Kiwi side prepare for their upcoming World Cup matches as well as debrief afterwards, and even boasting a healthy supply of snacks.

The walls of the team room are covered in messages of support from fans, helping keep the Silver Ferns going during the World Cup.

The Silver Ferns face Australia in their final pool match later tonight in Liverpool, in order to finalise their semi-final seeding.

1 NEWS Sport's Jenny-May Clarkson got an inside look at the Ferns' hub. Source: Breakfast
