Behind the scenes in the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup team base

With the Silver Ferns preparing for tonight's Netball World Cup showdown with trans-Tasman foes Australia, 1 NEWS Sport's Jenny-May Clarkson was given an exclusive behind the scenes look into the team's Liverpool base.

As the Ferns left for training in Liverpool, Jenny-May was given a behind the scenes tour of the team room, where the Kiwi side prepare for their upcoming World Cup matches as well as debrief afterwards, and even boasting a healthy supply of snacks.

The walls of the team room are covered in messages of support from fans, helping keep the Silver Ferns going during the World Cup.