Battle heats up for NRL's wooden spoon as Eels and Titans square off

AAP
Parramatta's clash with the Gold Coast on Saturday night shapes as an almost must-win battle for the Eels if they are to avoid their third wooden spoon in seven years.

While the competition is tight at the top, the two points that separate 13th from 16th makes for the second-closest spoon battle with five rounds to go in more than a decade.

Two points behind Canterbury, Manly and North Queensland, Parramatta must win at least two of their last five games to climb their way up from the bottom of the ladder.

Given they have clashes with top-four teams in St George Illawarra, Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters to come, Saturday's clash shapes as a vital one.

"We don't want to come last, that's definitely our goal this year," Eels halfback Mitchell Moses said.

"It's not a goal we want to have. We've put ourselves in this situation and we need to get out of it."

The form of the Titans could also prove pivotal over the final month.

While they are all but out of spoon contention themselves, they play both the Cowboys and Manly in their run home with very little to play for.

Meanwhile clashes between Canterbury and Manly in round 22 and Parramatta and the Cowboys will also be billed as spoonbowls.

Manly theoretically have the easiest run, with three games against teams in the bottom eight as they attempt to avoid the first spoon in their club's proud 70-year history.

In contrast, Canterbury's run is the toughest with Manly their only opponent from outside the eight, although they do have a superior for-and-against to the other cellar-dwellers.

Meanwhile North Queensland and Parramatta both face each other, the Gold Coast and three top-eight teams in their final rounds.

The Sea Eagles, Cowboys and Eels had all made the finals last year, the latter two tipped by some to be this year's grand final combatants before a ball was kicked.

But last year's heroics are cold comfort now.

"You don't want to finish last even if you're not talked about," Eels fullback Clinton Gutherson said.

"It's the same feeling coming last if you're not talked about. It's not where you want to be."

Kenny Edwards of the Eels scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium last night.
The Warriors have been able to inject a tonne of experience back into their starting forward pack for Saturday's crucial match against the Dragons.

After last week's embarrassing 36-12 loss to the Titans, Stephen Kearney has been able to recall Tohu Harris, Adam Blair and Issac Luke for this weekend's game in Wollongong.

Harris had missed the previous four matches due to a knee injury while Luke was also sidelined in the Gold Coast with a calf issue.

Blair returns to the squad after serving a suspension.

As a result, Simon Mannering and Joseph Vuna are demoted to the bench along with Jazz Tevaga.

Kearney has decided not to tinker much further with the team, with an unchanged backline named for the contest.

The teams last met in Round 7 earlier this year at Mt Smart Stadium in completely different circumstances.

The Warriors prevailed 20-12 in the then-top of the table clash, but both sides enter the round 21 contest struggling for form having each won only one of their last four games.

The Warriors are in a more dire situation than the fourth placed Dragons though, trying desperately to keep their top eight spot safe with a two-win buffer over the West Tigers with five rounds to go.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5:00pm NZT.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Simon Mannering, Leivaha Pulu, Bunty Afoa, Peta Hiku, Mason Lino, Sam Lisone, Joe Vuna.

Harris has been a stand out to the Warriors' unbeaten start to 2018.
Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
Canberra Raiders' Siliva Havili thinks a rugby league Test between Tonga and Australia would transcend sport.

Havili has played nine matches for Tonga, including starting at hooker in the Pacific Test victory over Samoa in June in front of a packed crowd at Campbelltown Stadium.

It seems there's no one in the rugby league community against the idea of Tonga playing Australia this year, but nothing has been scheduled.

Venues across Australia are being explored and Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has even flagged having the game in New Zealand in October as a possibility.

Tonga have started posing a significant threat on the international rugby league scene, particularly since stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo have pledged to play for them at every opportunity.

Despite the country only having a population of about 100,000, Tonga has risen through the ranks to the stage where they would give the Kangaroos a genuine challenge.

"It's big for us in the Tongan team, but not only that, it's big for the nation, our little nation and it's big for the game of rugby league," Havili said.

"We want to test ourselves against the world champions and we're hopeful we get that test ... but it will be really big for us and the game itself."

Havili's Raiders teammate Michael Oldfield also knows what putting Tonga at the front of the international game would do for the country.

The versatile Oldfield is determined to add to his two Tests for Tonga.

"One of the big things about those boys (Fifita and Taumalolo) knocking back tier one nations was to put Tonga on the map," Oldfield said earlier this month.

"To play Australia, the best team in the world, will do that and hopefully set a precedent for those second tier nations going forward.

"With Tonga we're blessed with an abundance of talent out there and I'm just happy to be in that pool ... if I could hopefully snag a spot in the future I'd love it."

Tongan interchange Siliva Havili during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Tongan interchange Siliva Havili during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match between New Zealand and Tonga at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
