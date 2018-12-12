TODAY |

Banned former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan to learn if he'll be welcomed back to NRL next year

AAP
Former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan is expected to learn within the next week whether he will be allowed back into the NRL next year.

Flanagan was high on the agenda when the Australian Rugby League Commission met on Thursday as he pushes for a return to the coaching ranks.

The premiership-winning mentor has penned a letter to NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg outlining his remorse and community work since being banned in December last year.

The matter was put before the ARLC and it's understood that Greenberg will make the final determination in the next week or so.

It's been reported that Flanagan could be allowed back into the NRL next year but only in an assistant coaching capacity before any full-fledged return to a head coaching role.

Flanagan is still highly regarded in club circles, having guided the Sharks to their breakthrough 2016 premiership win, accumulated a 55 per cent winning record during his eight years in charge and had a hand's on role in cultivating the club's junior nursery and pathways.

He was banned indefinitely in December last year after he was found to have communicated with Sharks officials during his 2014 ban for his part in the ASADA scandal.

He has reportedly been targeted by St George Illawarra who are set to undergo a clean out of their football department following their 15th place finish this year.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor's job is believed to be safe, despite the club's disappointing finish.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan. Source: Photosport
