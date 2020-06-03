TODAY |

Awkward scenes as Skype call interrupts NRL star’s live TV interview

Source:  1 NEWS

St George-Illawarra Dragons forward James Graham's appearance on NRL 360 took an odd twist on live TV last night, his interview interrupted by a rogue Skype call.

James Graham's defence of coach Paul McGregor took an interesting turn. Source: SKY

Following the Dragons' 18-0 loss to the Warriors last weekend, Graham fronted the NRL 360 panel to launch a defence of embattled coach Paul McGregor, whose job is now under intense scrutiny after three losses to begin the 2020 season.

However, Graham's defence was interrupted in a somewhat awkward fashion, with the Skype incoming call tone blaring mid-sentence.

"Are you getting a call?" asked host Ben Ikin.

"I don't think so," Graham responded. "Nothing's coming up anyway."

"I think someone's got your number, and is calling you just to be a pest," Ikin finished.

Graham would return around 10 minutes later, finishing his interview and putting the Dragons' woes down to the playing squad, rather than the coach.

