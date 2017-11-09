'This award is for them' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck dedicates Golden Boot success to family

Kiwis and Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been quick to deflect any praise after being named as the best player in international rugby league, dedicating the award to his family.

Beating out teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Tonga's Siosiua Taukeiaho, Tuivasa-Sheck is the first Kiwi to win the award since 2014. He was declared the best international representative in 2019 last night.

Tuivasa-Sheck is just the fifth Kiwi in history to win the award, joining Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010) and Shaun Johnson (2014) as winners from New Zealand.

Speaking to the NRL's website, Tuivasa-Sheck thanked his family for their support in what's been a hectic year of Test football, playing in all four of the Kiwis' matches against Tonga, Great Britian and Australia.

"Putting on the black and white jersey and representing my country is always a privilege and winning this Golden Boot award is a huge honour," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Thank you to the IRL, NZRL and of course my family as without their love and support none of this would be possible.