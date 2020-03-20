Australian Rugby League commission announce NRL will resume on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced it plans to restart the NRL competition on May 28, while a season structure is yet to be confirmed.



Source: 1 NEWS

Following landmark meetings with the NRL's innovation committee on Thursday, the ARLC has approved plans to get the competition up and running almost 10 weeks after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.



ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce, who is head of 'Project Apollo, said the changing landscape around government boundaries has prevented the committee from confirming a new season structure.

