Australian fans sceptical over NRL, sport's return - survey finds

Source:  AAP

Roughly two in three Australian sports fans remain unconvinced about competitions resuming this year, a new survey shows.

The endorsement coming as league bosses meet with broadcasters to discuss what changes are needed to keep players and officials safe. Source: 1 NEWS

A True North Research survey of 1400 sports fans revealed 32 per cent believe the NRL should restart with 40 per cent opposed and 28 per cent unsure.

While 36 per cent of fans believe the AFL should resume, 38 per cent say it shouldn't while 26 per cent are unsure, according to the survey.

Both the AFL and NRL competitions have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the NRL targeting a May 28 resumption and the AFL yet to reveal its timetable to return.

True North Research director Georgie Maynard said the survey showed fans still needed convincing about the merits of a return to competition.

"From other research, we know 41 per cent of Australians are pessimistic or unsure of their own future over the next 12 months," Maynard said.

"So of course there's a level of doubt or uncertainty about whether sport should return.

"For many it is a signal of a return to normal life and a much-needed distraction but for others it's something that is irresponsible and even irrelevant given their own pressing needs."

But the survey showed fans would be more passionate if competitions returned to normal next year, with 88 per cent across all codes stating they would be as passionate or more passionate about competitions next season - just seven per cent would be less passionate.

"Codes should continue to foster this passion by providing engaging content and keeping the conversation going with fans," Maynard said.

League
NRL
Coronavirus Pandemic
