 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Auckland Rugby League blame NZRL's lack of focus on domestic competition for Kiwis' poor World Cup campaign

share

Source:

NZN

The Auckland Rugby League is calling for the return of a strong domestic competition to arrest problems it says were at the heart of the Kiwis' World Cup failure.

Cameron McGregor says the pathways to professional rugby league careers that existed 10 years ago have disappeared.
Source: 1 NEWS

A review into New Zealand's embarrassing quarter-final exit on home soil in November is being conducted by the New Zealand Rugby League but the ARL is adamant it doesn't go far enough.

General manager Greg Whaiapu says the sport is being let down by systemic issues at grass root levels, most notably the lack of a pathway for promising players.

Whaiapu laments the drain of junior talent to Australia, lured by contracts with NRL clubs or, often, the next level down.

His figures show that more than 3100 Kiwi players crossed the Tasman from 2013-16.

An independent panel will look into why things went so wrong for New Zealand in the tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Most players are disappearing from the Auckland region, which boasts nearly 12,000 registered players - more than half the New Zealand total.

A robust, regional competition could cater for the best and most ambitious domestic players, he said.

Whaiapu pointed to the former Lion Red Cup (1994-96) and Bartercard Cup (2000-2007) competitions as sound semi-professional models which provided "immeasurable" benefit to the professional game.

Most of the best New Zealand players in the history of the Warriors NRL club came through that grounding, he said.

The ARL would be prepared to work with the NZRL to invest in such a competition, as well as bolstering the junior game.

"The on-field failures of the Kiwis cannot be viewed in isolation; we have to go back to root causes," Whaiapu said.

"In New Zealand there is a huge void in the pathway to professionalism and there is no level or quality of competition that prepares players for a professional career."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

02:07
2
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:22
3
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:14
4
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tiger Woods in disbelief as 'fan' screams support midway through putting for birdie

00:20
5
OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash.

Long delays expected after crash blocks city-bound lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off ramp.

Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards revealed

Chief judge of the awards Cameron Bennett said all three nominees have put ideas into action.

03:24
Tom O’Connor says the product should be legal for anyone to use with GP approval – not just the terminally ill.

Government's medicinal cannabis bill too weak, GPs should be able to prescribe to anyone who needs it - Grey Power

The organisation says they would rather legalise it for anyone with GP approval - not just the terminally ill.

00:33
Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see high temperatures but heavy rain is expected across South Island later this week.

Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

Central Otago's Alexandra is set to swelter today with a high of 37C.

02:05

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 