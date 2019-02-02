TODAY |

Arrest warrant issued for Ben Barba after disgraced NRL star fails to turn up to court

Australian police have issued a warrant for the arrest of disgraced former NRL star Ben Barba after he failed to appear in court yesterday over the Australia Day incident that effectively ended his rugby league career.

Barba was meant to appear before the Mackay Court yesterday, but Nine News Australia reports he was a no-show because his lawyer, Campbell MacCallam, was delayed due to a "family emergency".

However, the magistrate says Barba should have still appeared yesterday, leading to a warrant issued for his arrest that can be cleared if he appears in court this morning.

Barba is accused of two public nuisance charges relating to the Australia Day incident outside a Townsville casino after an allegedy physical altercation with his partner, Ainslie Currie.

The 29-year-old is also facing a fresh charge of obstructing police after he allegedly refused to comply with police requests to remain outside when officers were called out to his home by Currie over a domestic violence related issue earlier this month.

Nine News reports Ms Currie was fine upon the arrival of police but Barba's inability to listen to police instruction led to the latest charge.

Barba is expected to plead guilty to all three charges this morning.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/03/2018 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England - St Helens' Ben Barba in action.
Ben Barba. Source: Photosport
