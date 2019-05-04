TODAY |

'Anything's a possibility' - Stephen Kearney considering Warriors reshuffle after glowing Harris-Tavita showing

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

Stephen Kearney will consider fielding Kodi Nikorima at hooker when the Warriors face the Sydney Roosters next week, such is the striking form of NRL rookie Chanel Harris-Tavita.

The boom 20-year-old five-eighth was best on park as the Warriors upset Manly 24-16, attacking with variety, kicking prodigiously and bringing Mt Smart Stadium to life with a series of bone shuddering hits.

With just 10 first grade appearances to his name, Harris-Tavita will be hard to drop when Kiwis international half Nikorima returns from an ankle injury, probably next week.

Kearney admitted as much when asked if he'd consider Nikorima for a first career start at hooker, where all three Warriors specialists are unavailable because of injury or suspension.

"We'll assess that once it comes around ... anything's a possibility," he said.

"Kodi possibly could have played tonight but the way the kid's been going, it just gave me confidence to make the decision early in the week."

Harris-Tavita was the only Warrior to emerge with real credit in the previous week's 46-12 loss to Canberra, scoring all their points, including two tries.

Kearney said in a 25-year playing and coaching career, he couldn't recall a young half so willing to land heavy defensive shots, usually on considerably bigger players.

One hit on star Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic brought the crowd to life although another ram raid on prop Addin Fonua-Blake didn't have the same success.

"He's always been a brave defender. When he was a little bit younger, it was probably to his detriment," Kearney said.

"I'd rather he doesn't come out of the line and try and whack Addin Fonua-Blake, we're getting a bit short on troops as it is."

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.
Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Blake Green. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors veteran heard shouting 'kick us out of the comp' as he raged over refereeing decision
2
The All Blacks star got some vital minutes in his side's loss to Taranaki.
SBW misses chance for intercept try in Counties Manukau return
3
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
4
The Brave Blossoms' captain scored twice in his side's 34-20 victory.
Michael Leitch stars as Japan beat USA to win Pacific Nations Cup
5
The former wonderkid starts at centre in tonight's Perth clash.
James O'Connor ready to face All Blacks, says Wallabies skipper
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Titans halfback Ash Taylor

Titans star Ash Taylor may have played his last game in 2019
Apisai Koroisau. 2019 NRL - 2019 Sea Eagles Headshots - Headshot, Portrait, White, 2019-02-20. Digital image by Grant Trouville © NRL Photos

Warriors interested in Premiership-winning Manly hooker Api Koroisau
00:31
The youngster shone in last night's 34-14 win.

Brandon Smith credits NRL rise to getting life right off-field - 'I'm a lot more professional than I used to be'
New York Jets' Valentine Holmes participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. And then, he stunningly left it all behind. Holmes is in training camp with the New York Jets, trying to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Valentine Holmes reveals reasons he abandoned NRL fame for NFL long shot