'Anything's a possibility' - Stephen Kearney considering Warriors reshuffle after glowing Harris-Tavita showing

Stephen Kearney will consider fielding Kodi Nikorima at hooker when the Warriors face the Sydney Roosters next week, such is the striking form of NRL rookie Chanel Harris-Tavita.



The boom 20-year-old five-eighth was best on park as the Warriors upset Manly 24-16, attacking with variety, kicking prodigiously and bringing Mt Smart Stadium to life with a series of bone shuddering hits.



With just 10 first grade appearances to his name, Harris-Tavita will be hard to drop when Kiwis international half Nikorima returns from an ankle injury, probably next week.



Kearney admitted as much when asked if he'd consider Nikorima for a first career start at hooker, where all three Warriors specialists are unavailable because of injury or suspension.



"We'll assess that once it comes around ... anything's a possibility," he said.



"Kodi possibly could have played tonight but the way the kid's been going, it just gave me confidence to make the decision early in the week."



Harris-Tavita was the only Warrior to emerge with real credit in the previous week's 46-12 loss to Canberra, scoring all their points, including two tries.



Kearney said in a 25-year playing and coaching career, he couldn't recall a young half so willing to land heavy defensive shots, usually on considerably bigger players.



One hit on star Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic brought the crowd to life although another ram raid on prop Addin Fonua-Blake didn't have the same success.



"He's always been a brave defender. When he was a little bit younger, it was probably to his detriment," Kearney said.

