Anti-vaxx NRL player Bryce Cartwright refuses mandatory flu jab

Source:  1 NEWS

Gold Coast Titans league player Bryce Cartwright has reportedly refused a mandatory flu jab, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Gold Coast league player Bryce Cartwright Source: Getty

The NRL has introduced compulsory flu shots for players, fearful of the potential for a player to contract the virus while suffering from the effects of Covid-19 coronavirus.

The league has asked Cartwright for an explanation, but The Daily Telegraph says he will still be able to play when the competition resumes at the end of the month, if he signs a waiver.

Cartwright and wife Shanelle revealed last year they hadn't vaccinated their two children.

