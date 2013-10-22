 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Anthony Mundine eyeing NRL return and Origin call up at 41 - 'I believe I am capable of it'

share

Source:

AAP

Anthony Mundine has made his most audacious claim yet, saying he could become the oldest rugby league player in premiership history.

Anthony Mundine in action

Source: Photosport

The boxer and former St George Illawarra and NSW State of Origin, who turns 42 at the end of the month, reckons he can set the record for being league's most senior player, surpassing Billy "Bluey" Wilson, who retired in 1967 at the age of 40.

"I feel that good and that youthful," Mundine told AAP.

"If I can get anywhere up to the speed of what I used to be as a youngster, that could definitely be an option.

"I want to do things that have never been done. I want to make it possible."

Mundine said despite being out of the game for 17 years - having left the Dragons and quit rugby in 2000 to pursue a boxing career - it is all about having "the speed, instinct and the football experience".

"I believe I am capable of it," he said.

"Obviously I would like to go back to the Dragons but I don't know what their plans are. I will have to try and talk to them.

"But I am not really thinking of that right now. I just want to train my body and train my mind.

"I am doing the things I used to do, but I am just doing them better because I am wiser."

But the two-time boxing world champion says any attempt to return won't come before a third bout with long-time rival Danny Green.

"I haven't hung the gloves up totally yet," Mundine said.

Mundine went down to Green in a controversial points decision in Adelaide in February, Green squaring the ledger more than a decade after beating his fierce rival in Sydney in 2006.

Mundine's camp lodged an official appeal with the Australian National Boxing Federation in the hope of getting the result changed to 'no decision'.

But the former super-middleweight and middleweight world champion, who previously ruled out a third bout between the pair, says he is keen to settle the score once and for all.

"I am not sure what is happening with that (a rematch) but it could happen," Mundine said.

"If it does, I might have one more to finish as a winner."

He said he was back training once a day, five days a week with the hope of returning to the ring with Green at the end of the year.

"I would like it to happen this year, at the end of the year personally, but it depends on his (Green's) camp and his team," he said.

"I have shaken the cobwebs out, I feel good, I feel youthful and I feel I could do another five years if I really wanted to."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:40
3
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:50
4
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

02:06
5
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ