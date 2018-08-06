 

Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate cost him Panthers job, says Phil Gould

AAP
Penrith boss Phil Gould says Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate to others was ultimately behind his unceremonious sacking.

Despite the Panthers sitting in equal fourth and two wins off the competition lead, Griffin was dumped as coach on Monday.

Griffin has a career win percentage of 55.5 per cent - with Anthony Seibold, Craig Bellamy, Trent Robinson, Wayne Bennett and Paul Green the only current coaches to boast better records.

While many outsiders were stunned by the timing of his axing - just four weeks out from the finals - many within the club saw it coming and Gould admitted problems began emerging as far back as 12 months ago.

The Panthers have one of the best-funded football departments in the NRL and their academy headquarters is the envy of every club in the NRL.

However, according to Gould, Griffin had sought to take on most of the coaching duties, despite his pleas to hand off some of the work to his assistants.

"It's a situation we were managing for 12 months," Gould said.

"We kept offering as much assistance to him as we could, but he was determined to do things his way.

"It's the old school way - it's the way I used to coach back in the day. We had a number of discussions and I said, 'we really need to delegate and you can't be doing all these things yourself'."

Gould admits it led to uncertainty amongst the playing group, and the board came to the realisation Griffin could not take the club to the next level.

Gould said after Griffin's future was decided, they owed it to him to inform him as soon as possible and his position therefore became untenable.

It leaves caretaker coach Cameron Ciraldo, at just 33 years old, to guide the side during the remainder of the season.

Asked if the club could still win this year's premiership, Gould said they could go toe-to-toe with any opponent on their day but needed to turn around their habit of giving up big starts.

"We wanted to clear that up for them so they could have a clear headspace and give their best over the last month leading into the finals and then we'll see where they go," Gould said.

"I know they have the talent to be competitive with any team in the competition.

"But I've lost count of the number of times we've been 14-0,18-0, 26-0, 32-0 behind before mounting a comeback. You're not going to win premierships doing that."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
Issac Luke targeting 300 NRL games, unsure if he'll reach it with the Warriors

AAP
Issac Luke has set his sights on 300 NRL matches but whether he achieves it with the Warriors remains a guessing game.

Veteran hooker Luke will play his 250th game against Newcastle in Auckland on Friday, hoping to maintain the form that has helped propel the Warriors towards the finals.

Despite playing close to the best football of his career in the third and final season of his Warriors contract, Luke's retention is far from assured.

The 31-year-old has insisted for several weeks he wants to stay in Auckland, brushing aside links with Super League or a return to Australia, where he played nine seasons at South Sydney.

He admitted progress in contract talks has been sluggish.

"I think I've expressed enough that I want to stay but that's up to the club and my manager and I'll let them figure that out," he said.

"I'm just happy to be able to play football. I'm pretty happy with how I'm going."

Father-of-five Luke says he is settled in Auckland and despite ongoing shoulder and calf muscle issues, he has set his sights on at least two more seasons in the NRL.

"I had a talk about it at my 200th - I wanted to hit 250. I'm here, now I want to get to 300."

Stephen Kearney would only say that salary cap sensitive negotiations with Luke were the "same" as when he was quizzed by media last month.

Kearney expressed admiration for the nuggety Kiwis international, who has only missed two games this season - a 32-0 thrashing from the Sydney Roosters and the recent 36-12 humbling by the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans result was followed by last week's 18-12 upset of St George Illawarra in Wollongong, when Luke was as influential as ever.

"I was supposed to fly over on a Thursday (before the Dragons game), giving my injury as much time as possible. Plus we had a new baby," Luke said.

"But I was like 'no, get me over there now because I have to sort some of my boys out'."

Issac Luke breaks away. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 27 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors hooker Issac Luke makes a breaks against the Brisbane Broncos during an NRL match. Source: Photosport
Rabbitohs' Burgess twins have cleaned up their act in the NRL

AAP
Tom and George Burgess have not only revitalised their NRL careers but have turned around their reputations as error-prone liabilities.

The Burgess twins have rightly earned plenty of plaudits during South Sydney's stellar NRL season, with the likes of Damien Cook running amok on the back of the platform they have laid.

While most sides have struggled to contain the Burgess power game the brothers have made equally big gains in eliminating cheap penalties and dropped balls.

According to Fox Sports Stats, Tom has more than halved his errors this year, making just seven in 20 appearances (down from 18 in 22 games last year).

Similarly, he's conceded just four penalties - down from eight in 2017.

George's handling has also improved, spilling the ball on just seven occasions in his 20 appearances.

In previous years his error count has regularly been in double digits - 15 errors in 2015 and 17 in 2013.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/02/2015 - Rugby League - World Club Challenge - St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs - Langtree Park , St Helens, England - Rabbitohs' George Burgess (R) and Tom Burgess (L) celebrate the win.
Rabbitohs twin brothers George and Tom Burgess. Source: Photosport

The only negative is George's penalty count which stands at 15 with four rounds remaining - compared with six in 2017 and eight in 2016.

"Not much has clicked really," Tom said.

"There was a lot made about that (error and discipline) in the past. It can get multiplied when it's three players with the same last name, we're all put in the same basket there.

"We'll just continue doing the same thing at training, you're always working on your ball security and things like that.

"And maybe there is less numbers in the tackle on us now that we've got our shapes, there's less pressure on the ball there."

Asked about the secret to their success, Tom said he and his brother George were benefiting from having their game plan simplified by coach Anthony Seibold, in his first year as an NRL head coach.

since he took over at the end of last year.

Tom admitted that his reputation for making errors and discipline lapses had at times got inside his head and affected his performance.
"It can be mental," he said.

"If you go into a game thinking 's*** can't knock-on today'. There are a lot of mental things in the game that you've got to be switched on for."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: George Burgess and Tom Burgess of the Rabbitohs train during the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval on June 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
George Burgess and Tom Burgess of the Rabbitohs train during the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval. Source: Getty
