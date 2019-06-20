Andrew Fifita's words inspired Tevita Pangai Junior to turn down Origin for Mate Ma'a Tonga

Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior says hearing Andrew Fifita speak of his pride of playing for Tonga made it easy to turn down the possibility of playing State of Origin.

The versatile 23-year-old will wear the number 11 jersey as Mate Ma'a Tonga take on the Kiwis in Auckland on Saturday.

However, he could have been preparing for Origin Two in Perth on Sunday if things had gone differently.

Playing for Tonga came naturally, however, after some words from Fifita, who is missing the match through suspension.

"For me, I don’t lose sleep at night thinking if I put on that Blues jersey, what it would feel like," he said.

"Hearing the words from Andrew saying that a Tonga jersey means more to him than a Blues jersey means a lot to me, I don’t think I have to go back and try to make the Origin team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I was at game one and it wasn’t really that loud to be honest, I reckon 30,000 Tongan people screaming is a lot louder."

Pangai Junior admits the likes of NSW coach Freddy Filter had talked to him about "testing himself in the best arena", but for him, there was no greater stage than playing for his country.

"Obviously there’s a lot of people in the game and big in the game pushing the international game, like Mal [Meninga] and all those guys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"And obviously Andrew [Fifita], Jason [Taumalolo], Sio Siua [Taukeiaho] – putting their hand up for Tonga to grow the international game.