Andrew Fifita set to miss Mate Ma'a Tonga's clash with Kiwis after NRL ban

AAP
Tonga have been struck a major blow ahead of their Test against New Zealand with Andrew Fifita set to miss the massive showdown because of suspension.

The Cronulla prop was today charged for a crusher tackle on Canberra's Ryan Sutton by the NRL match review committee.

    Kristian Woolf and Sika Manu praised the decision of the two stars to represent Tonga. Source: 1 NEWS

    It means his only chance of taking part in next Saturday's Mt Smart Stadium clash is if he takes his case to the judiciary next week.

    He was hit with a grade two dangerous contact - head/neck charge and will miss two weeks if he accepts the early guilty plea.

    However he risks missing three weeks if he takes his case to the judiciary and loses.

      Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives. Source: 1 NEWS

      Fifita fell on the Raiders back-rower's head as he lay on the ground during a tackle, bending his neck forward.

      Fifita was on Thursday one of 22 players named in Kristian Woolf's Mate Ma'a squad but now looks set to be sidelined for the clash.

      Tonga will still boast a formidable forward pack featuring the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Tevita Pangai Jnr and Addin Fonua-Blake.


