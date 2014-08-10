 

Andrew Fifita set to appeal $20k NRL fine for support of convicted killer

Controversial Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita looks set to spend the Christmas period mulling over whether to appeal a $20,000 NRL fine.

The Sharks Andrew Fifita

The Sharks enforcer was slapped with the penalty for his on-field support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

The NRL also warned Fifita that any further rule breach "is likely result in his registration being cancelled".

Fifita has until January 20 to decide whether to take his case to an independent appeals tribunal.

Fifita was photographed on seven occasions playing with the message "FKL" on his wrist this season, it was believed to stand for "Free Kieran Loveridge", "For Kieran Loveridge" or "Forgive Kieran Loveridge".

Fifita was issued with a breach notice last week by the NRL.

"It has been decided to impose a fine of $20,000," an NRL spokesman said on Thursday.

"Our competition cannot be used as a platform to promote inappropriate causes such as this."

Fifita was the subject of a lengthy NRL integrity unit investigation over his relationship with Loveridge, a childhood friend from western Sydney.

Loveridge was sentenced to 10 years' jail for the unprovoked, drunken one-punch killing of Thomas Kelly in Kings Cross, in 2012.

As a result, Fifita was snubbed for the Clive Churchill Medal despite inspiring Cronulla's historic NRL premiership triumph.

And he was not considered for the end of year Four Nations after NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said Fifita had" failed to live up to standards set by the (Kangaroos) side".

The NSW Origin prop threatened to walk out on the code and join rugby union after the Four Nations snub.

