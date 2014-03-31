 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Andrew Fifita ready to Kangaroos jersey proud again: 'I had to earn the right to get back'

share

Source:

AAP

The fight to win back his Australian jersey after three-and-a-half years has given Andrew Fifita's Test comeback added meaning.

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita stands in a tackle.

Source: Photosport

Six months after considering leaving the NRL, Fifita will complete a stunning career turnaround when he starts for the Kangaroos in Friday's Test against New Zealand.

Fifita will replace the injured Aaron Woods, ending his Test exile after missing Australia's successful Four Nations campaign last year due to his on-field show of support for one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

The 27-year-old said having to force his way back into the side made winning his first Kangaroos jersey since their 2013 World Cup victory even more important.

"I took a massive learning curve from 2013," Fifita said in Canberra on Monday.

"It wasn't just going to come back to me.

"I was at the peak of my game and had to earn the right to get back to where I am today."

Australia captain Cameron Smith knew during Melbourne's loss to Cronulla in last month's grand final "rematch" that Fifita was ready to return to the Kangaroos.

Smith said Fifita, who was eventually fined $20,000 by the NRL and issued a breach notice for wearing a support message for Loveridge on his wrist strapping, had learnt his lesson.

"That would've hurt missing out on that campaign because he played extremely well last year. But he's paid his dues now and playing exceptional football again this season," Smith said.

Smith said he saw a change in Fifita during the Storm's tense loss to the Sharks, when Fifita carried the ball for 130 metres, broke four tackles and offloaded twice.

But it wasn't his numbers that Smith was most impressed by.

"We played against Cronulla this year already and I saw a change in his persona on the field, to be honest. All he was worried about was doing his job for his team and nothing else," he said.

"His focus was carrying the ball strong, which is his best asset, and getting his job done in defence.

"He wasn't worried about sledging or anything else outside of what he needed to do."

Fifita said he was packing his bags in preparation to join up with the Tongan camp when he got the call to tell him he would once again play for Australia.

"Once I heard that I was stoked," Fifita said.

"Don't get me wrong, I was quite proud to play for Tonga but in saying that I got the phone call for the Aussies and I took it with both hands.

"It's my dream and it was one of the goals on my checklist to get the green and gold jersey back."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:44
2
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

01:36
5
Bond said he couldn't help but feel disappointed a 'safety net' had disappeared for the 2020 Olympics should his cycling career fail.

'I'm sure it's heartfelt, but who knows' – Hamish Bond hopeful Eric Murray may return despite retirement

02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ