Andrew Fifita opens up about picking Tonga over Australia - 'I'm very grateful that I come from two nationalities'

Mate Ma'a Tonga star Andrew Fifita has opened up about his decision to turn his back on the Kangaroos in favour of the nation of his heritage, as the two sides prepare to meet for the very first time this weekend.
Fifita, 29, turned down the chance to represent Australia at last year's World Cup, instead joining a number of high profile stars in representing Tonga, with the Pacific nation going within one refereeing decision of making the final.
Speaking to media in Auckland this afternoon, Fifita revealed the thinking behind his decision, as he prepares to face his former side.
"I'm blessed," he began. "I'm very grateful that I come from two nationalities.
"If I look back on my childhood, I have to give something back to my father.
"You can tell how much it means to our people, and to the island of Tonga, you're going to see them turn out on Saturday night."