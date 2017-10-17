 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I am not complaining' - Te Maire Martin thrilled with starting role for Cowboys

share

Source:

AAP

By rights, Te Maire Martin should have been playing reserve grade for North Queensland instead of their NRL season opener.

Te Maire Martin was linked with a mid-season switch from the Panthers, before heading to the Cowboys.

Te Maire Martin

Source: Photosport

No wonder Martin was pinching himself after combining in the halves with Johnathan Thurston to celebrate the Cowboys legend's 300th game with a 20-14 victory over Cronulla in Townsville last night.

Martin had been initially told by coach Paul Green that he would be playing second tier Queensland Cup this weekend.

He then earned a bench spot as a utility in a reshuffle after fullback Lachlan Coote (hamstring) went down.

But nothing could quite prepare Martin - or Cowboys fans in general - for what was to come.

Playmaker Michael Morgan surprisingly succumbed to an abdominal strain before kickoff.

Suddenly Martin was the starting half with man of the moment Thurston, who also eclipsed Matt Bowen's club record for 270 Cowboys games in Friday night.

"It all happened at once," Martin said of his starting berth.

"I was prepared for Q Cup. You don't want any injuries in the game but I am not complaining really - to play with JT in his 300th is pretty special."

It wasn't all beer and skittles for Martin though.

He looked to have undone all his good work when he threw an intercept that resulted in James Segeyaro's 67th-minute try, reducing North Queensland's lead to a worrying 16-14.

But Martin held his nerve providing a perfect foil for Thurston who predictably put on the winning play in the final minutes.

Thurston's pinpoint perfect grubber lobbed in backrower Gavin Cooper's chest for him to run away with the match-winning try in front of 15,900 ecstatic fans.

"It is a sign of a good player who when he does make a mistake he gets himself back into the game and he did that," Cowboys coach Paul Green said of Martin.

"A less experienced player would have gone back into his shell but he kept playing which is a good sign.

"But it's a great opportunity wherever he (Martin) plays to be able to spend a season playing with Johnno before the big fella rides off into the sunset."

Thurston will retire after his 17th and final NRL season in 2018.

Green was hopeful Morgan would return for their round two blockbuster against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

"Sometimes you like to make the decision early, sometimes right up until kick off," Green said of his decision to cut Morgan.

"But we had a pretty good back up in Te Maire Martin so there was no point in taking too big a risk with a guy like Morgo."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

02:30
2
The shotput champion hasn't competed in the last 18 months.

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

00:29
3
The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.

Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith punishes Stormers with stunning late try


4
Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi

Winter Paralympics preview: Three Kiwis targeting success on slopes of PyeongChang

00:15
5
The 19-year old opened the scoring for Newcastle in their 19-18 win over Manly.

Teen sensation Kayln Ponga scores on dream debut as Knights sneak past Sea Eagles

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 