'I am here to win' - Valentine Holmes out to impress on NRL return

AAP
Valentine Holmes says he wants to repay North Queensland's faith after they waited almost a year to finally sign him on a six-season NRL deal from 2020 following his failed NFL experiment.

The Cowboys kept in touch with Holmes when the ex-Cronulla flyer left in late 2018 to pursue his NFL dream with New York Jets, even setting aside salary cap space as they sweated on his return.

"To show that faith in me is awesome and I will try to show it back when I play - I am here to win, that is what my mindset is going to be," said Holmes after being officially unveiled as a Cowboy at a Townsville press conference.

Valentine Holmes Source: Getty
