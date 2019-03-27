'Always wanted to stay' - Jazz Tevaga re-signs with Warriors on two-year extension

The Warriors have retained the talents of utility forward Jazz Tevaga who confirmed today he has re-signed with the Kiwi NRL club on a two-year extension through to the end of the 2023 season.

Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Tevaga’s signature was being chased by numerous clubs such as the Bulldogs, Raiders and Cowboys but coach Nathan Brown said the Warriors were committed to retaining the Samoan international’s talents.

"Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season," Brown said.

"I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics.

"Every area the coaches have asked him to improve, he’s worked on and we’re seeing good results."

Tevaga wasn’t shy about his reasoning either.

"I always wanted to stay here,” says Tevaga. “I love the club and I love where we’re headed.

"I’m just glad to have my future sorted out now, so I can get on with the rest of the season.”

After making his NRL debut against Melbourne in 2016, Tevaga only earned 11 NRL appearances in his first two seasons.

Since 2018 though, he has been an established first-grader and has since gone on to be named Dally M Interchange Player of the Year.

It’s the latest deal secured by the Warriors as they continue to look ahead to a post-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck era from 2022 with the likes of Adam Pompey, Rocco Berry, Kodi Nikorima and Tohu Harris all signing extensions recently.