'I always thought I'd play for the Warriors' - Adam Blair looking forward to new challenge

Adam Blair has left Wellington in Wellington.

Blair joins the club from the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season.
As captain of New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup squad, Blair led the team to an all-time nadir - a 4-2 quarter-final loss to lowly Fiji in the Kiwi capital.

Two months on and 650km further north, the 31-year-old forward is preparing for a new challenge as the Warriors' marquee 2018 recruit.

Having enjoyed a solid break from the game since his World Cup exit, Blair said he was ready to begin the grind of a 13th NRL campaign in a new shirt.

Alongside James Gavet, Leivaha Pulu and Albert Vete, the ex-Melbourne and Brisbane dynamo will look to provide the thrust up front for the Warriors, who haven't played finals football since 2011.

"Everything I do is being competitive, being accountable for the things I do, so competitiveness will be one thing I'm trying to drive," Blair told reporters.

"For me, it's about building consistency throughout the year - making sure that, through my time on the field, I'm understanding how individuals play.

"What makes them tick and work, [the] positives and negatives."

The Whangarei-born Blair has never played for the Warriors, joining the Storm as a teenager.

He admitted the prospect was a surreal one.

"I didn't watch much rugby league but I watched the Warriors growing up and I always thought I'd play for the Warriors," he said.

"Now I've got an opportunity to work hard and try to get a position.

"Feels good to be a part of the Warriors, that's for sure."

Blair played 23 times for the Broncos in 2017 as they fell out at the preliminary finals stage, averaging 24 tackles and 84 running metres per game.

