'Almost a parody' – Phil Gould brings back famed pre-Origin address with Game of Thrones theme

Last night’s State of Origin opener was historic for many reasons. The first time an Origin match had been played in Townsville, the record 50-6 NSW win, and the return of commentator Phil Gould’s famous pre-match address.

The former NSW coach, and current Warriors consultant, providing the final piece of pre-game coverage before kick-off was long an iconic part of Channel Nine's Origin coverage in years gone past.

So last night’s version, in which Gould used a conversation in Game of Thrones between Ned Stark and his son Brandon as a way of discuss the players’ experience of courage and fear, was noteworthy.

The majority of viewers loved the return of Gould’s address, with some describing it as “magnificent”.

It didn’t hit the mark for everyone though, with others saying it was overblown.