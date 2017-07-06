 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Alleged Manly salary cap breach just the beginning for NRL - report

share

Source:

AAP

An investigation into alleged salary cap breaches at Manly could reportedly just be the tip of the iceberg for the NRL.

An investigation into alleged salary cap breaches at Manly could reportedly just be the tip of the iceberg for the NRL.
Source: SKY

A News Corp Australia report claims police believe they have discovered cases of spot fixing, money laundering and illegal third-party payments across multiple teams as part of an investigation into alleged match fixing.

The report also claims police are looking at whether players have backed themselves in exotic markets, while others are said to have possibly passed on vital inside information to gamblers.

It comes just months after the NRL deregistered former Wests Tigers centre Tim Simona when he was found to have placed numerous bets on himself in matches last season.

The NRL is yet to comment on the latest developments, as they came just hours after they announced the integrity unit would investigate media claims surrounding the Sea Eagles and alleged secret payments.

A Fairfax report suggested on Wednesday that Manly were one of a number of clubs under investigation for alleged top-up payments, with claims at least one unnamed former Sea Eagle was connected to cash payments made in a car park.

The Sea Eagles have denied the salary cap claims and a spokesman for the NRL said the governing body was "not in possession of evidence of any violations which would warrant any disciplinary action".

"We are in constant dialogue with the police and will take action if it is warranted," the spokesman said.

Manly also claimed they had a clean record, which had been maintained over the past three years.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 01: Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles looks on after a Warriors try during the round 17 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the New Zealand Warriors at nib Stadium on July 1, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles looks on after a Warriors try during the round 17 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the New Zealand Warriors at nib Stadium

Source: Getty

"There are in fact no allegations that the club has been the subject of in relation to any components of the NRL salary cap or lower-tier cap compliance," a club statement read.

"Quite the contrary we recently had our 2017 mid-year salary cap audit completed by the NRL in record time and without adjustment."

All of the findings came from the same NSW Organised crime squad investigation, which was originally implemented last year to investigate claims of match fixing in the sport.

It's also believed all people investigated over those initial claims last season will be cleared.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

01:40
5
Team NZ rebuffs Tim Wilson’s offers to help them get home from Auckland Airport.

Tim Wilson tries to help out Team NZ - but things get awkward with Peter Burling's Dad

04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

03:48
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

The victory parade will begin at 12:30pm at Auckland's Aotea Centre.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ