TODAY |

'It was all just attitude, heart, courage' - Blake Green wrong in hoping the Warriors' lack of fight wouldn't be seen again

AAP
More From
League

Blake Green had hoped the lack of fight that marred the Warriors' early-season NRL efforts wouldn't be seen again. He was wrong.

In a cruel episode of deja vu, the Warriors' 46-12 loss Canberra last Friday matched the scoreline of their round three trouncing from Manly in Christchurch.

The aftermath of that game was notable for Green slamming the Warriors for going missing on the physicality front.

It was the same on Tuesday as the veteran halfback outlined in bleak terms why the Warriors didn't come close to the Raiders and why a return fixture against the Sea Eagles this weekend is an important measuring stick.

"We just got beaten up physically," he said.

"Nothing really technical. It was all just attitude, heart, courage, desire. We lacked all the basic things you need to win physical contests.

"The most disappointing thing is that we had buckets of it for about eight weeks there and the balloon sort of popped on Friday. We had none.

"We need to get that back quickly."

A loss to Manly on Saturday would be an outright club record seventh straight defeat at Mt Smart Stadium.

Green joked the Warriors should wear an away strip and change the name of the venue in a bid to harness the mindset that has seen them impress on the road this season.

An upset of Manly became harder on Tuesday when the club confirmed hooker Karl Lawton (shoulder) and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima (ankle) had been ruled out after aggravating previous injuries against Canberra.

With three specialist hookers missing, lock Jazz Tevaga will start at dummy half while Chanel Harris-Tavita replaces Nikorima for the 10th appearance of his rookie season.

The youngster will replace Adam Keighran in the side against the Gold Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Harris-Tavita was among the few Warriors to emerge with credit last week, scoring both of their tries.

Green said the 20-year-old's energy was welcome as the 12th-placed Kiwi club embark on a stiff run for home to force an unlikely finals berth.

"What we saw the other night is he's off the cuff and sort of buzzing around the footy," Green said.

"As always with young kids, he's energetic, nothing fazes him.

"I don't think he realises what the score was on the weekend. He comes in bouncing every day so that'll be a positive for us."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The odds of making the NRL finals continue to pile up against the Warriors, with injuries the latest concern. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
2
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
3
1 NEWS
Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20
4
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, takes part in a training session of the Greek national team on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tall Blacks’ World Cup opponent Giannis Antetokounmpo would trade NBA MVP title for gold medal
5
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.
After World Cup redemption, Silver Fern Katrina Rore seeks new challenge in Australia
MORE FROM
League
MORE
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 28: Referee Peter Gough sends Corey Norman of the Eels to the sin bin during the round 20 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Eels don't impress in NRL win over Dragons
1 NEWS

Roosters crack half-century against Titans
1 NEWS

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gets last laugh against his former team
Martin Taupau of the Manly Sea Eagles during the NRL League match, Manly v Warriors, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 30th March 2019. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rampant Manly put the Knights to the sword