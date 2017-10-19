 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'All different circumstances' - Ivan Cleary says Tigers' worrying slump not down to one issue

share

Source:

AAP

The Wests Tigers' sudden NRL downturn cannot be narrowed down to a single issue, according to coach Ivan Cleary.

Ivan Cleary.

Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary.

Source: AAP

The early-season surprise packets are in danger of falling out of the top eight for the first time this year after being shut out by Penrith 16-2 at Panthers Stadium last night.

The defeat was their fourth in their past five matches, stripping Cleary's side of any momentum they gained from opening the season with five wins in six weeks.

Tyrone Phillips wasn't going to be stopped that close to the line.
Source: SKY

Asked whether there was a common trend in their losing run, Cleary said: "No, not really. They're all different. All different circumstances.

"It was a different game tonight. They were too good. Not many teams are going to get two points up here. Next game's a different game."

Cleary bemoaned the poor kicking display from his halves, whose forwards were kept on the back foot for most of the night by a dominant Panthers pack.

Bench forward Alex Twal was the only forward to crack the 100-metre mark, while Cleary also lamented the combined 22 penalties that denied any real fluency in the match.

"It was the sort of game where we never really found any rhythm in our attack," he said. "We started OK, but the rush of penalties didn't allow us to find rhythm and after that, their line speed did the same.

"We got to halftime and we just hadn't really found any rhythm. They just got a sense that they could smell the game from there. Second half we just spent the whole half in our end."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:52
1
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks


02:41
2
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

00:29
3
Billy cut some serious shapes in his New York League of YES game.

This will make you smile - young baseballer with Down syndrome busts out brilliant dance moves after home run

4

Sydney rugby club investigate after player with Kiwi heritage racially abused

5
SHANE WARNE & MICHAEL CLARKE - 23.11.2013 Brisbane Gabba Cricket Ground. Day 3 of the First Ashes Test 2013/14 Australia v England. This image is for Editorial Use Only. Any further use or individual sale of the image must be cleared by application to the Manager Sports Media Publishing (SMP Images). PHOTO : Scott Davis SMP IMAGES

Shane Warne laughs off idea Aussies should play like Black Caps - 'The Kiwis? No thanks'

00:48
‘Excuse me’ – David Parker chokes up while remembering plight of homeless 11-year-old girl

Watch: 'Still brings me to tears' - Emotional Minister David Parker close to crying as he recalls story of homeless 11-year-old girl during poverty speech today

The Economic Development Minister was delivering a post-Budget speech when he told the audience about an RNZ interview last year.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 