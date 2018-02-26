 

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

The Sydney Roosters and the All Blacks have hit back at a claim Sonny Bill Williams is about to return to the NRL.

Sydney chairman Nick Politis has this morning denied a suggestion from one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith, in a radio interview, that "the deal (with SBW) is done".

"It's news to me," Politis told FOX Sports Australia today.

"As far as I'm aware he's contracted to play rugby union in New Zealand.

"We love Sonny and we'll always love Sonny. But I'm not sure where this has come from."

The All Blacks have also quashed the reports.

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning Smith's statements are totally incorrect and has labelled the speculation as "rubbish" and that Williams, who is under contract until the end of 2019, is still a key part of the All Blacks' World Cup plans.

Smith made bold claims in his radio interview yesterday, saying the 32-year-old Williams was heading back to rugby league after being told by the All Blacks he was no longer in their World Cup plans.

"The mail is good," Smith said.

"From what I understand the deal is done. It will be a short stint at the end of the Super Rugby season."

Williams won an NRL premiership with the Roosters in 2013 before departing to switch codes.

If the superstar midfielder hopes to play for the Roosters this season, the Sydney club would need to register an NRL contract before June 30, which could prove problematic with the Super Rugby season not wrapping up until the final is played on August 4.

The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

