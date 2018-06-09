 

Alex Johnston finishes off slick Rabbitohs play as South Sydney pip Gold Coast Titans

An understrength Rabbitohs side held on to defeat the Titans 18-16 in their NRL fixture.
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

01:46
2
Despite rumours Parker was US-bound, the Kiwi is returning to the UK to challenge Dillian Whyte.

'It's a pure 50/50 fight' – Boxing world reacts to sudden announcement of Joseph Parker’s latest bout

00:15
3
Alex Johnston finishes off slick Rabbitohs play as sloppy South Sydney pip Titans

00:15
4
Nadal crushed de Potro in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal crushes Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, secures spot in French Open final


01:01
5
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

Watch: Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks, Damien McKenzie quips

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.


 
