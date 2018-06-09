Alex Johnston finishes off slick Rabbitohs play as sloppy South Sydney pip Titans

A sloppy but understrength South Sydney have extended their NRL winning streak to six, defying Gold Coast in an error-riddled game without all four of their State of Origin stars.

The third-placed Rabbitohs prevailed 18-16, hanging on despite a superb two-try performance from Titans captain Ryan James.

The Titans endured 10 minutes with 12 men in each half after firebrand Keegan Hipgrave became the first player since Mick Buettner in 2002 to be sin-binned twice in the same game.

In a stop-start affair, what the Titans lacked in discipline, the Rabbitohs made up for in sloppiness.

Both teams butchered tries but South's 16 errors kept the Titans in the game, despite the hosts giving away 12 penalties.

An early second-half penalty proved the difference as each side scored three tries. Alex Johnston's 47th-minute effort was enough to keep the Rabbitohs in front, despite James charging over from close range in the 31st and 59th minutes in his best performance of the season.

Souths were without all four Origin representatives after late scratchings Angus Crichton and Damien Cook joined Greg Inglis and Dane Gagai on the sidelines.

Game-ending injuries to Max King (shoulder) and Moeaki Fotuaika (head knock) meant long nights for Gold Coast's Queensland pair Jarrod Wallace and Jai Arrow, who were playing for the second time in three days.

The Titans, in Garth Brennan's rookie coaching season, drop to 4-9 and further adrift of the top eight.

Both teams were wasteful in a first half that produced 10 penalties, 14 errors and a handful of botched try opportunities.

First, the Titans threw away four points when Hipgrave and Dale Copley spoiled each other trying to simultaneously plant the ball.