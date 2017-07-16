Akuila Uate scores dazzling solo try as Sea Eagles come from behind back to beat Tigers

Manly have retained their spot in the NRL's top four, after they came from behind to beat Wests Tigers 28-16.



The Sea Eagles trailed by eight points with 25 minutes to go, before back-to- back tries to wingers Matthew Wright and Akuila Uate put them back in the lead.



Uate's effort was a 40-metre run as he showed signs of his best days at Newcastle, after he busted through a number of would-be defenders with his sheer power.



It left them third on the ladder, however the win could have come at a cost for Manly as hooker Apisai Koroisau was taken from the field late with an apparent knee injury.



Daly Cherry-Evans was again superb in attack. He set up Manly's first try and had a hand in their second after he booted a monstrous 40-20 to put them on the attack off the next set.



Tom Trbojevic then had his first of two try assists when he put Wright in for his first in the left-hand corner with a lofted pass to make it 8-0 after 11 minutes.



The Manly fullback finished with 218 metres and two linebreaks, and finished the match by putting on a try for his brother Jake under the posts after he again combined with Cherry-Evans.



Opposition fullback James Tedesco also looked dangerous for the Tigers, while Luke Brooks played a starring role in attack.



After Joel Edwards opened the scoring for the Tigers, Brooks provided a grubber for centre Esan Marsters to put them up 10-8 at the half-hour mark.



Brooks then extended the Tigers' lead to eight after the break when he dived on his own grubber, after it deflected off both a Manly player and the post.



However he failed to take control of the match when it mattered most, as he then made two crucial errors at his own end.

