'It ain't weak to speak' - Greg Inglis details battle with mental illness

Troubled NRL star Greg Inglis has revealed seeing a therapist up to four times a day as he continues his battle against depression.

The NRL superstar spoke about his recent struggles with mental illness.
Source: SKY

Speaking on television for the first time since checking into a mental health clinic in May, Inglis admitted he struggled being away from his South Sydney teammates following a season-ending knee injury.

He said some of his frustrations spilled into his home life, but only opted to speak up in the week leading into the Anzac Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Despite being injured, Inglis had spent the week in camp.

"I had a lot of weight on my family with the mood I was in at home," Inglis told Fox Sports' Sunday Ticket.

"I decided right there and then in the week leading into the Anzac Test in Canberra that I wanted to seek help. I told a handful of people, about three people.

"It was weighing on my family at home. I wasn't feeling right myself. I wanted to seek the help that I needed. I'm still seeking treatment now."

The South Sydney skipper said he had difficulty opening up in group sessions.

"They encourage you to go to group therapy. I wasn't a fan of that. I felt like going into a room and it felt like you were talking to the whole world. That's how I felt," he said.

"Some days I'd wake up, one-on-one therapy throughout the day, sometimes four times a day. That was really strong at the start in the first few days then it backed off.

"I'm a very sensitive person but I don't show emotions very much and I don't talk about my feelings very often. I keep things to myself. It's one thing I've been working on and speaking up."

Inglis, 30, who has been back running for three weeks, conceded he had also been scarred by near drug overdoses of two Rabbitohs teammates in 2015.

"There are these sad stories about these junior players coming through and going through the suicide path and overdosing," Inglis said.

"We had a few players a couple of years ago in Aaron Gray and Dylan Walker which really scared me, the entire club and the rugby league community. It ain't weak to speak."

