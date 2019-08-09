Ah Mau to make 200th NRL appearance, Nikorima returns for Warriors-Roosters clash

Prop Leeson Ah Mau will notch his 200th NRL appearance, named in the front row for this weekends' clash between the Warriors and the Roosters in Sydney.

Ah Mau, 29, has played in every match of the Warriors' 2019 season, starting again this week in a starting side unchanged from last week's victory over the Manly Sea Eagles.

The prop will run out for his 200th NRL appearance, having played 33 for the Cowboys from 2010-11 and 144 for the Dragons between 2012-18.

Elsewhere, half Kodi Nikorima returns to the side, named on an extended bench after his recovery from an ankle injury sustained against the Sharks last month.

The Warriors face the Roosters at the SCG on Sunday afternoon NZT.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Jazz Tevaga, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Lachlan Burr.