TODAY |

Ah Mau to make 200th NRL appearance, Nikorima returns for Warriors-Roosters clash

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Prop Leeson Ah Mau will notch his 200th NRL appearance, named in the front row for this weekends' clash between the Warriors and the Roosters in Sydney.

Ah Mau, 29, has played in every match of the Warriors' 2019 season, starting again this week in a starting side unchanged from last week's victory over the Manly Sea Eagles.

The prop will run out for his 200th NRL appearance, having played 33 for the Cowboys from 2010-11 and 144 for the Dragons between 2012-18.

Elsewhere, half Kodi Nikorima returns to the side, named on an extended bench after his recovery from an ankle injury sustained against the Sharks last month.

The Warriors face the Roosters at the SCG on Sunday afternoon NZT.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Jazz Tevaga, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Lachlan Burr.

Interchange (from): 14. Lachlan Burr, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Bunty Afoa, 17. Ligi Sao, 18. Kodi Nikorima, 20. Blake Ayshford, 21. Leivaha Pulu, 22. Hayze Perham.

Leeson Ah Mau. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Leeson Ah Mau. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
5
The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win.
Aussie netball coach says Noeline Taurua should get a statue in NZ for her efforts with Silver Ferns
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Josh McGuire

Josh McGuire death threats 'an absolute disgrace' says players' union boss
Latrell Mitchell. Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, NRL Rugby League round 10, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

NRL to investigate 'completely unacceptable' racial slur against Roosters' Latrell Mitchell
Josh McGuire

Cowboys enforcer getting support after copping 'death threat upon death threat'
00:12
Felise Kaufusi didn’t seem to be too worried after getting a yellow card in the Storm’s win over South Sydney.

Sinbinned star steals show with incredible skills as Storm beat Souths