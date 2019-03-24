Agnatius Paasi facing two-match suspension with Warriors' forward stocks already thin

Agnatius Paasi is staring down the barrel of a two-match suspension after making dangerous contact with Dragons star Corey Norman.

The incident occurred during the 42nd minute of the Warriors clash with St George Illawarra when Norman was kicking.

Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi in action during an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The Warriors are already depleted in the forwards after being hit with numerous injuries before the season restart.

Relying on goodwill from other clubs, the Warriors are attempting to alleviate their personnel woes through loan players.