TODAY |

Agnatius Paasi facing two-match suspension with Warriors' forward stocks already thin

Source:  1 NEWS

Agnatius Paasi is staring down the barrel of a two-match suspension after making dangerous contact with Dragons star Corey Norman. 

The incident occurred during the 42nd minute of the Warriors clash with St George Illawarra when Norman was kicking.

Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi in action during an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The Warriors are already depleted in the forwards after being hit with numerous injuries before the season restart.

Relying on goodwill from other clubs, the Warriors are attempting to alleviate their personnel woes through loan players.

One such deal that has already taken place is the four-week loan of Roosters forward Poasa Fa'amausili who is set to join the Warriors squad this week.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Eagle-eyed NRL fans spot cardboard cutout of serial killer in 'crowd'
2
Agnatius Paasi facing two-match suspension with Warriors' forward stocks already thin
3
George Floyd incident all too familiar for NBA veteran, Thabo Sefolosha
4
Jon Jones tweets he's giving up UFC title in pay dispute
5
Warriors initially unaware of record breaking run in Dragons win, says Beale
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15

Warriors initially unaware of record breaking run in Dragons win, says Beale

Brisbane Bombers look to become newest NRL club
00:14

Raiders import flattens Storm fullback with monstrous tackle
00:14

'A performance they can be proud of' - Stephen Kearney thrilled after Warriors' win